Maid of the Mist season to launch April 29

2021 will be the first year the sight-seeing attraction will feature all-electric, emission-free vessels.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A staple of the summer season is getting ready to set sail for another year.

Officials with Maid of the Mist announced the attraction will launch on Thursday, April 29.

This will be the first full season to feature all-electric, emission-free vessels. As always, the James V. Glynn and Nikola Tesla will ferry passengers to the base of the American and Horseshoe Falls.

“This promises to be another memorable year for our guests,” Maid of the Mist President Christopher M. Glynn- said. “This will be the first full season for our new vessels which move silently, taking people closer to nature. You can hear the birds; you can hear the falls without any engine noise. It is a new and thrilling experience.”

The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to have an impact on operations. The Maid of the Mist Density Reduction Plan, first implemented in June 2020 remains in place and includes:

All visitors will be required to wear a face covering as a condition of admission.

Before arriving at the ticket window, guests will be required to orderly que six feet apart unless they are with household members.

Only one party at a time will be permitted to approach each of the ticket booths. Hand sanitizer will be available for visitors.

Countertops and credit card keypads will be sanitized after each transaction.

All hand railings and visitor touch points will be sanitized on a regular basis.

Guests will be reminded about social distancing when they board the vessel.

Distance markers are located throughout the facility.

Guests are encouraged to buy tickets online. The Maid of the Mist is the longest running tourist attraction in North America.