NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Maid of the Mist is opening in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

The first boats will take off from the landing at nine on Friday morning. The trips will depart every 15 minutes.

“As one of North America’s longest running tourist attractions, we are looking forward to once again welcoming guests from around the world,” said Christopher M. Glynn, president of Maid of the Mist Corp. “There is always great anticipation as our vessels begin their voyages to the base of Niagara Falls, providing guests with an iconic experience only available on Maid of the Mist.”

It was a later start than normal because of all of the ice in the river.

Two new zero-emission, all electric boats are being launched this year. They're expected to be in the water by mid-September.

The season is expected to go through November 3.

You can take a look at this season's schedule here.

