MAC Fest provides added boost for kids going back to school

Macedonia Baptist Church held its first event to assist students and families get ready for school.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — MAC Fest 2021 was a success in Buffalo's Fruit Belt neighborhood.

Macedonia Baptist Church says this will be a yearly event to make sure children have school supplies. Most kids return to school in September.

Not only were school supplies given away, but kids could get free hair cuts and there was an area for COVID-19 screening.

Pastor Julian Cook said it's important to make sure those in an underserved area get what is needed.

"We have over 350 bookbags that we will be giving away for folks who need school supplies," Cook said.

Cook wanted to make sure there was more available for families. "I'm hearing more and more that there are folks who need these resources dental care, a COVID screening. You can get all of that so you don't have to go to these various places. It's a one-stop-shop right here."

Many organizations participated in the event including UB Dental and BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York.

Children had an opportunity to play in bounce houses and food trucks were available.

The first annual MAC Fest helps families get kids ready for the school year. The story tonight at 11 on Channel 2 @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/dOQfxJCHJ0 — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) August 30, 2021