M&T Bank customers experiencing 'intermittent issues' with online, mobile banking

'We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and want to assure our customers that their accounts remain secure,' a spokesperson said Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you having issues accessing your M&T Online and Mobile Banking account? You're not alone.

M&T says it has been experiencing intermittent issues throughout the day Wednesday, which has made M&T Online and Mobile Banking temporarily unavailable.

A spokesperson for the bank issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying in part, "We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and want to assure our customers that their accounts remain secure."

For any M&T Bank customers who wish to hear their most recent deposits and withdrawals, the bank customers can call the automated telephone banking system. You will need either your account number or your M&T debit card in order to access your account.

The automated telephone banking system can be reached at 1-800-724-2440. After you call the number, then choose option one and follow the instructions.