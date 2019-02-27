BUFFALO, N.Y. — After rumors of a potential campaign, Erie County Legislator Lynne Dixon officially announced that she is running for Erie County Executive Wednesday morning, challenging incumbent Mark Poloncarz.

The announcement came via @votelynne on Twitter.

In the Tweet, Dixon expressed her understanding of high taxes and government spending from the perspective of a single, working-class mother. "I'm going to fix that," she promises.

Dixon currently serves as the Erie County Legislator for Hamburg.