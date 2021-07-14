Lyndonville man released from the hospital over a month after work-related incident

Chase Johnson was one of two people found unconscious in a tanker truck on June 8. Tragically the other individual, 19-year-old Keegan Bayne died.

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. — The Lyndonville man involved in a tragic work-related incident in Orleans County on June 8 has been released from the hospital according to a family member.

Chase Johnson's niece, Sabrina Passucci told 2 On Your Side via text Wednesday that the 35-year-old, "is home with his daughters and wife and slowly recovering."

Johnson was one of two people involved in the incident. He was found in a tanker truck unconscious. Keegan Bayne, 19, was also pulled from the tanker but was pronounced dead.

Bayne's cause of death has not been released - the Monroe County Medical Examiner is handling the case. In a statement, a spokesperson for the business had previously said there were no witnesses.

A member of the Bayne family told 2 On Your Side they are still mourning Keegan's death but are thankful for Johnson's recovery.

"And [we] continue to lift the family in our prayers as we all continue to move forward," Keegan's older sister, Masson Bayne said via text. The family laid Keegan to rest in mid-June.

Johnson had been in the hospital for over a month in critical condition.

A Facebook post from Johnson's wife Angelina from July 10 appears to confirm the news that he is back home. His two girls are seen wearing t-shirts that read "Team Chase" and "Fight As One."