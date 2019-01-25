BUFFALO, N.Y. — The ride sharing app Lyft announced a $6 million impact on the Buffalo economy in its annual Economic Impact Report for 2018.

Lyft has teamed up with local establishments, such as Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Buffalo Riverworks, and the University at Buffalo, to be their official ride sharing partners.

Matt Rodrigues, the market manager for Lyft Greater New York State, said, “Every day, people are using Lyft in Buffalo as a way to connect with their community, support local businesses, and commute more efficiently.”

Lyft included further Buffalo based statistics based on both drivers and passengers.

According to Lyft’s data, 47% of people are exploring more of the city because of Lyft, 41% of riders are spending more money at local establishments and 72% of people are less likely to drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

More can be learned from additional info-graphics at https://lyftimpact.com/stats/cities/buffalo