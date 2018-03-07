BUFFALO, NY - We've seen a lot of work happening in Buffalo's Gates Circle area and now, we got a look at another big project on the way.

Uniland Development wants to build luxury townhomes on vacant land, in Gates Circle and on Lancaster Ave, behind a building of condos and an apartment building.

Here's what they'd look like: 12 townhomes, two or three stories high, with a private courtyard. Some would even have elevators.

The townhomes would range from 2,500 to 3,800 square feet and include a two-car garage, full basement and private courtyard with a built-in grill and base cabinets. Each residence would have 10-foot coffered ceilings, a gas fireplace, crown molding, large windows, recessed lights, hardwood floors and upscale finishes.

Uniland says it's looking to jump on the hot housing market in Buffalo. Buffalo Common Council Member Joel Feroleto is familiar with the project.

"From an initial look at the project it looks like they're going to need two variances from the zoning board of appeals so under the Green Code if you want to build a building where the length is over 120 feet then you need to go to the zoning board of appeals," he said.

So, as Uniland tries to get various government approvals, the company says it will meet with people who live near here to answer questions about the project.

Gates Circle has been a busy construction area in recent years, with the Canterbury Woods assisted living project that's been built.

© 2018 WGRZ