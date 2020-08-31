Lung Force walk going virtual for 2020

The American Lung Association is encouraging people to complete the walk while social distancing in their own neighborhoods

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Lung Association is kicking off its third annual Lung Force Walk Buffalo on Monday, August 31, but this year the event is going virtual to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, the American Lung Association is encouraging people to advocate for lung health by participating in a series of activities, lasting until October 2. Activities include signing petitions, spreading awareness and a one-mile Lung Force Walk, which raises money for lung disease research.

Participants are encouraged to complete the one-mile walk anywhere they can remain socially distant. From pacing around their home, finding a park or just strolling around their neighborhood.

"We're grateful for the participants that will join us in the virtual event in support of lung disease research. Now more than ever is when our community needs to come together, virtually, to end COVID-19, lung cancer and all lung disease. This is a way that we can do that right here in New York," said Kaelyn Gates, development director of the Lung Association in Western New York.

The event is also utilizing a Facebook group to celebrate people who participate, encourage others and also give away some fun prizes. A portion of the money raised over the one-month event will help support the Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative.