Lunch menu, alcohol coming to the Cereal Spot on Elmwood

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two months after moving from Hertel Avenue to an expanded location at 547 Elmwood Ave., the Cereal Spot has a series of changes in the works.

The restaurant is expanding breakfast offerings to include breakfast sandwiches, chicken and waffles, panini and soups as well as nostalgic brown-bag lunches.

“We want to be looked at more as a café than just an ice cream store,” said Daniel Korpanty, who co-owns The Cereal Spot with Eric Dacey and Jeremy Hawes.