BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calling all photographers! Whether you use an iPhone or you’re professional, this visual event is perfect for you.

Lumagination 2019 is a visual experience featuring colorful lights, art and other interactive exhibits.

The event is at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens which is located at 2655 South Park Avenue.

The event runs from January 26 to February 23, and the times are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., unless it is Friday and Saturday where the time is extended until 10 p.m.

There will be themes on select days:

January 27 - Photo Night

January 31 - Sensory Night hosted by Autism Services

February 1 - Hero Night

February 6 - College Night

February 10 - Family Night

February 13 - Pride Night

February 14 - Valentine's Day and Happy Hour

February 17 - Family Night

There will also be Happy Hours in the Administration Building next to the Botanical Gardens on February 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free with food and drinks sold separately.

For more information go to https://www.buffalogardens.com/products/lumagination-2019

You can view our photo gallery of the Lumagination launch party here: