Remembering Luke Knox 1 year later

A year after his passing, P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative remembered Luke Knox and his legacy with a special post.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A year ago the world was made aware of a tragic loss faced by popular Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, that his younger brother Luke had passed away unexpectedly at 22 years old.

Luke was a college football player at Ole Miss and had just transferred to Florida International University at the time, and had been reported to have died on August 17, 2022, according to school officials. The cause was not revealed from the university at the time.

Since his passing and to show their support to the family, Buffalo Bills fans created a large movement on social media to provide support to Dawson's charity of choice P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative. The donations had totaled over $200,000, and at the time had been made in the amount of $16.88, which reflected both Dawson and Luke’s football numbers.

Soon after the outpouring love and support from fans on his Instagram Knox shared a picture of him with his brother as kids, writing:

"There's no words to describe these last few weeks. All I know is that I am beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support for my family.

"Luke is not lost, because we know exactly where he is. God's got him, and I know I'll be seeing him again one day.

"Luke's legacy will continue (to) live on through all the lives he's impacted in incredible ways. This isn't a goodbye, it's just a see you later. I love you Luke."

Knox shared the Bible verses 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 to end his post.

Since then P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative has been privileged to use a portion of those proceeds to establish a counterpart to Dawson’s Locker program at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt called, "Luke's Locker."

In a post made to the organizations social media today on his 1 year anniversary since passing they expressed how sacred and meaningful donations through Luke's Locker have been to those families facing pediatric cancer.

They also express the gratitude that the organization feels alongside the Knox family in remembering Luke, and his legacy a year later.

To learn more about Luke's legacy visit puntpediatriccancer.org/programs/lukes-locker/