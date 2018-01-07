BUFFALO, NY - Ludacris is coming to Canalside!

Canalside made the announcement Saturday night, that Grammy award-winner Ludacris was added to Canalside's Live Concert Series.

The concert is scheduled for July 28, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

General Admission tickets go on sale July 5 at midnight, and will be available at all 17 Consumer's Beverages locations , the Canalside Info Kiosk, and on eventbrite.com.

VIP tickets will be sold on eventbrite.com for $40 beginning at midnight on June 30, and include access to the Honda VIP Pavilion, two drinks, private restrooms, front of stage access, and a special viewing area extending through the beer garden, to the boardwalk.

Tickets purchased at Consumer’s Beverages and the Info Kiosk prior to 2 p.m. on the day of the show will include a free drink coupon.

