Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt returns, more police departments participating

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's almost time for the Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt!
Starting on Friday, Aug. 5, Buffalo area police departments will be hiding a rubber duck in a local park as part of the scavenger hunt. The ducks will be out at the parks until Sunday, Aug. 14.
All you have to do to participate is take a picture of the duck when you see it, then submit the photo on the Cheektowaga Police Department website.
Ducks will be hidden by the following police departments:
- Amherst Police Department
- Village of Hamburg Police Department
- Town of Tonawanda Police Department
- NFTA Transit Police Department
- Lackawanna Police Department
- Town of Orchard Park Police Department
- West Seneca Police Department
- Depew Police Department
- Lancaster Police Department
- Cheektowaga Police Department
The Amherst Police Department and Village of Hamburg Police Department are new to the hunt this year.
Take a look at the photos below so you know what ducks you are looking for. Be sure to check your local participating police department's Facebook page as they my post some hints.