Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt returns, more police departments participating

The lucky ducks will be hidden in Buffalo area parks starting Friday, Aug. 5.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's almost time for the Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt!

Starting on Friday, Aug. 5, Buffalo area police departments will be hiding a rubber duck in a local park as part of the scavenger hunt. The ducks will be out at the parks until Sunday, Aug. 14.

All you have to do to participate is take a picture of the duck when you see it, then submit the photo on the Cheektowaga Police Department website.

Ducks will be hidden by the following police departments:

The Amherst Police Department and Village of Hamburg Police Department are new to the hunt this year.

Take a look at the photos below so you know what ducks you are looking for. Be sure to check your local participating police department's Facebook page as they my post some hints.