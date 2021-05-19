Lucille Ball Comedy Festival postponed to 2022

The festival is now scheduled to take place August 3 through August 7 in 2022.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The National Comedy Center made several big announcements Wednesday regarding their summer lineup.

The first being that the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival down in Jamestown has been postponed until next summer. The National Comedy Center says this decision was made due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns for indoor large group events and arena performances.

The festival is now scheduled to take place August 3 through August 7 in 2022.

According to the National Comedy Center, any current festival ticket holders will automatically have their tickets transferred to the same events and shows for the 2022 festival. However, different options are available. Festival ticket holders can view those options by clicking here.

Despite this cancellation, the National Comedy Center will still be hosting other events this summer.

The Comedy Center will be hosting "Summer Fun Weeks" and "Riverside Saturdays," holding a free outdoor movie series during the summer. Each week will feature a different type of comedy.

Riverside Saturdays will take place from June 26 through August 7, and will feature live music, fun activities for all ages, and a feature film at dusk.

For more information about Summer Fun Weeks, click here.