When looking for a place to eat, most people consider the food; but what about having a great view to go with it?

Lucia's on the Lake on Lake Shore Rd. in Hamburg has made the list of the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America for 2019.

The list was compiled by OpenTable, a provider of online restaurant reservations.

"We can't think of a better way to celebrate summer travel season that with this list of restaurants with some of the nation's most stunning vistas," said Caroline Potter, OpenTable's Chief Dining Officer. "Whether you're a local or a traveler, these winning spots area terrific way to soak up a city's charms while dining on delicious fare."

This year's list was generated solely from diner reviews collected between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019. This year, California had the most places make the list with 24 restaurants, followed by Florida with 15 and New York with six.