Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul still won't appear on camera, but answers some questions from WNYers

The Lt. Governor hasn't held an event where she answered questions from the press since the end of January.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The last week in January was when Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul answered questions from the press in Buffalo while at a public event. Since then, she's only appeared at virtual meetings or public events outside of Western New York.

2 On Your Side asked for an interview again Tuesday evening, citing some questions viewers had regarding the reopening of Western New York.

Lt. Governor Hochul's press secretary told 2 On Your Side to forward the questions and they would get us the answers.

We again asked for an on-camera interview, citing the delay that often occurs when we ask the executive chamber a question.

2 On Your Side submitted the questions and earlier in the evening the Lt. Governor's office responded saying we could cite her with the responses. Whether it was the Lt. Governor or her staff that compiled the answers, we don't know definitively.

One viewer asked, "Texas is allowing voluntary masks and they haven’t seen a huge spike in cases, why can’t NY do that?"

Lt. Governor Hochul responded saying:

"We don’t make decisions based on what other states do, we follow what the science and experts tell us.

"Back in late April, the CDC announced guidance advising that if you are fully vaccinated and outside, biking, hiking, running, or in small gatherings, you no longer need to wear a mask.

"New York has adopted that guidance. I know I’m looking forward to biking and hiking on many of our great trails as the weather gets warmer.

"But it’s important to remember that we can’t fully return to a normal economy unless more people are vaccinated. So I encourage all eligible New Yorkers who have not yet received the vaccine to make an appointment today at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

"Appointments are available and many accept walk-ins!"

Another view asked, "What are the clear guidelines for weddings? I’m a wedding planner and I still can’t follow along with the latest guidance or what I’m supposed to tell my brides?"

Lt. Governor Hochul said:

"This past year has placed a hold on so many of our life plans, and I know it’s been an absolute nightmare for wedding planning.

"But the good news is that there is a light at the end of the tunnel as we vaccinate Western New Yorkers and safely reopen different sectors of the economy. That includes weddings and catered events, which are now allowed to resume with protocols in place to protect the health of Western New Yorkers.

"Here are those new guidelines:

Venues are restricted to 50% capacity, with no more than 150 attendees per event

All attendees must have proof of recent negative test result or proof of immunization prior to the event

Sign-in with contact information required to assist with potential contact tracing

Venues must notify local health departments of large events, above the social gathering limit, in advance

Masks will be required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking

Ceremonial and socially-distanced dancing allowed in designated areas

"If you’d like to read New York State Department of Health’s latest guidance as of May 3, you can access it here: https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/default/files/atoms/files/Indoor_and_Outdoor_Food_Services_Detailed_Guidelines.pdf

The topic of fair's have been in the headlines recently and another viewer asked,

"Why hasn’t the state issued any guidance about the Erie County Fair, which does comparable attendance to the state fair? The Governor showed up to show support for the state fair, but no guidance on the Erie County Fair."

Hochul said, "The many fairs, festivals and events that take place throughout Western New York give each community its unique charm and character.

"This past year has been difficult on so many of our communities and no one wants the Erie County Fair to go on this year as much as I do.

"New York State is willing to work with Erie County Fair organizers in planning a fair that celebrates our community, but is safe for all that participate.

"We have already worked with organizations such as the Buffalo Erie Marathon Association, Inc. to return the Buffalo Marathon in June, with added safety precautions.

"I have requested that DOH provide additional guidance on fairs and festivals as soon as possible and have been told this information is forthcoming."

The Erie County Fair isn't the only festival on the minds of some viewers. Another viewer asked, "why isn’t the reopening task force working with summer festivals to try and figure out alternatives, versus so many of them getting canceled?

According to the Lt. Governor, she's working on it and relaying information.

"I have been in communication with local elected officials regarding summer festivals and events, and have been relaying this information to the Department of Health.

"New York State is willing to work with organizers to plan events that can celebrate the community but are safe for all that participate.

"Additional guidance from the Department of Health on fairs and festivals is forthcoming."