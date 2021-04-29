Lowe's looking to hire at least 250 associates in the Buffalo-area

Home improvement chain to hold National Hiring Day on May 4.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's spring and that means business is picking up at home improvement stores like Lowe's and as a result, they are looking for help.

The chain is looking to hire at least 250 associates in the Buffalo area and will hold a National Hiring Day event on May 4. Nationwide, the store is looking to hire 50,000 new seasonal, part-time and full-time workers. Reservations or resumes are not required, but you are encouraged to RSVP.

“National Hiring Day has been a simple and convenient way for any job seeker to apply for an open role, get to know us and begin a career with Lowe’s,” said Janice Dupré, Lowe’s executive vice president of human resources. “Our associates drive our success in making homes better for all, and we are committed to enabling everyone who touches our business to thrive and contribute to that success.”

Positions available include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and Pro sales roles.