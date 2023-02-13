Lower demand, cheaper oil fuel drop in WNY gas prices

Prices have dropped at the local, state, and national levels over the past week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gas prices are down to start a new week in Western New York, mirroring a trend across the country.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, the average price for a gallon of gas in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs is $3.41, which is down 3 cents compared to last Monday.

That drop is enough to keep WNY prices below both the state and national averages. The New York State average is $3.52, down 4 cents since last Monday. The national average price is $3.42, down 5 cents.

The downward trend in prices is being reflected in other parts of the state as well. Prices in Batavia, Rochester, and Syracuse are down 4 cents.