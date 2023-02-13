Lower demand, cheaper oil fuel drop in WNY gas prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gas prices are down to start a new week in Western New York, mirroring a trend across the country.
According to AAA Western and Central New York, the average price for a gallon of gas in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs is $3.41, which is down 3 cents compared to last Monday.
That drop is enough to keep WNY prices below both the state and national averages. The New York State average is $3.52, down 4 cents since last Monday. The national average price is $3.42, down 5 cents.
The downward trend in prices is being reflected in other parts of the state as well. Prices in Batavia, Rochester, and Syracuse are down 4 cents.
According to AAA, the national drop in price is due to fewer people fueling up, and lower costs for oil. Currently, oil prices range from $79 to $86 per barrel. That's up a few dollars from last week, but lower when compared to prices from February of 2022. AAA says if gas demand and oil costs remain low, drivers will likely see pump prices drop through the week.