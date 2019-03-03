CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Erie County Water Authority tells 2 On Your Side that residents in the north-east section of the town of Cheektowaga are being asked not to waste water as they are investigating what is causing a drop in the water pressure.

An official says that crews noticed that there was a water pressure drop in their control system around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

They say the problem is occurring somewhere between their Pine Hill pump station and their Wehrle tank which is near the big blue water tower.

The Erie County Water Authority says crews are responding to a water main break on Markus Drive in Cheektowaga. A spokesperson for the water authority says a 24-inch cast iron transition main pipe broke. Crews are on the scene now.

The water authority says that there is no exact time frame on when residents can expect water to be working at full power, but water pressure should be back to normal by early Sunday morning.

