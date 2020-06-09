Lovejoy Village Art Connection opens in Buffalo

The Lovejoy Village Art Connection had its grand opening on Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Lovejoy Neighborhood Association opened a new place on Saturday to allow kids and adults to express their creative side. It's called the Lovejoy Village Art Connection.

The space located at 1271 East Lovejoy Street in Buffalo is for all ages with classes for kids on Tuesdays and Thursdays at free or reduced prices. There will also be adult nights for pottery, painting and so much more.

"It's helping bolster our business district, we're hoping to attract more businesses that kind of follow along with what our vision is here," said Colleen Russell, president of the Lovejoy Village Association. "We are bringing art and culture to our community which has been lacking for a while as well as helping the business district grow.