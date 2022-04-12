Lot on Delaware Avenue to become 40-unit apartment building

LCB Capital LLC of West Windsor, New Jersey, is proposing a 41,400-square-foot building that is next to the firm's offices at 505 Delaware Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A New Jersey investment group want to convert a parking lot between Delaware Avenue and Virginia Place into a five-story, 40-apartment building.

LCB Capital LLC of West Windsor, New Jersey, is proposing a 41,400-square-foot building that is next to the firm's offices at 505 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo’s Allentown District.

A mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments is planned for the new building. The second story of the existing 505 Delaware Ave. building will be converted into four two-bedroom apartments in the project’s second phase, according to LCB’s architect, Stephanie Hunt of Silvestri Architects.