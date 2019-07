A big group of hikers is safe thanks to the work of first responders in the Southern Tier.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, 11 hikers got lost off of Park Road in the Town of Arkwright Monday night.

State Forest Rangers, sheriff's K9 units and the Cassadaga Fire Department searched the area and managed to find all 11 hikers. Two of them were hurt, but should be just fine thanks to their rescuers.