NIAGARA FALLS, NY — When Niagara Falls Police picked up a lost dog on Frontier Avenue on Wednesday, the four-legged friend was friendly and clean — but covered in "horrendous mats," according to the Niagara County SPCA.

That was, until staff from Unleashed Pet Grooming gave him a full body makeover.

Before

Photo: SPCA

After

Photo: SPCA

The grooming took about two hours and more than one pound of hair was removed.

The SPCA says the dog may have been dealing with the matting for a year or more.

If you have any information about the dog's potential owner, you are asked to call 716-731-4368 ext 302.

