NIAGARA FALLS, NY — When Niagara Falls Police picked up a lost dog on Frontier Avenue on Wednesday, the four-legged friend was friendly and clean — but covered in "horrendous mats," according to the Niagara County SPCA.
That was, until staff from Unleashed Pet Grooming gave him a full body makeover.
Before
After
The grooming took about two hours and more than one pound of hair was removed.
The SPCA says the dog may have been dealing with the matting for a year or more.
If you have any information about the dog's potential owner, you are asked to call 716-731-4368 ext 302.
