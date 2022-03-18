Lost Creek Brewing to expand Hertel Avenue food and drink options

x
Lost Creek Brewing Co. LLC will open at 1335 Hertel Ave. at Colvin Blvd. by June as a microbrewery/taproom with plans to incorporate a self-pour wall.
Credit: David Prahl - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Third time’s the charm for a Hertel Avenue building that will become a microbrewery this summer.

Erik Coleman, a consultant with the beer and concierge consulting firm Beer by Coleman, is working with the team that will operate the brewery. The building is owned by Daniel Hawrylczak, who runs his State Farm insurance business from there.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

