HAMBURG, N.Y. — Sunglasses fall out of your pocket while riding the ferris wheel? Left an umbrella behind in the ladies' room? If you think you might've lost something while attending the Erie County Fair, hope is not lost.

Fair officials have a 'lost and found' office of sorts located inside the Main Office at the fairgrounds in Hamburg.

Among some of the items lost: keys, glasses, wallets, phones, bags and even caricatures were left behind.

If you think they might have something that belongs to you, you can give them a call at 649-3900 between 9 A.M. -4: 30 P.M.