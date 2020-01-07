x
Lorna Hill, founder and Artistic Director of Ujima Company, dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lorna Hill, the founder and Artistic Director of Ujima Company, has died at the age of 69.

Hill started Ujima in 1978.  It is a multi-ethnic and multicultural theatre and provides working opportunities to artists.

Hill was honored in 2016 with a billboard for her work in the community. 

She is survived by her mother, Ruby Byars, her sister Donna Mills, her two children, Amilcar Hill and Zoe Scruggs and two grandchildren.

A celebration of Hill's life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.  

If you'd like to send a sympathy card, you can send it to Ujima Company, Inc. 429 Plymouth Avenue, Suite 2, Buffalo, NY 14213.  If you'd like to make a donation in Hill's honor, you can do that here: Lorna C. Hill Memorial Fund
Lorna C. Hill BUFFALO, NY - Founder and Artistic Director of Ujima C... ompany, Inc. for 41 years. Born June 25, 1951 at Mount Vernon, NY. Departed this life peacefully June 30, 2020. Dearest daughter of Ruby Byars, sister of Donna Mills, beloved mother of Amilcar Hill, and Zoe Scruggs, grandmother to Asa Hill and Solace Hill, and Aunt of Rikkia Mills.
