Lorna Hill, founder and Artistic Director of Ujima Company, dies

Hill started Ujima in 1978. It is a multi-ethnic and multicultural theatre and provides working opportunities to artists.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lorna Hill, the founder and Artistic Director of Ujima Company, has died at the age of 69.

Hill started Ujima in 1978. It is a multi-ethnic and multicultural theatre and provides working opportunities to artists.

Hill was honored in 2016 with a billboard for her work in the community.

She is survived by her mother, Ruby Byars, her sister Donna Mills, her two children, Amilcar Hill and Zoe Scruggs and two grandchildren.

A celebration of Hill's life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

If you'd like to send a sympathy card, you can send it to Ujima Company, Inc. 429 Plymouth Avenue, Suite 2, Buffalo, NY 14213. If you'd like to make a donation in Hill's honor, you can do that here: Lorna C. Hill Memorial Fund