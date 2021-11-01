Looking ahead to Election Day in Erie County

While the focus has been on the race for Buffalo mayor, there are other races in other municipalities that will be decided on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While 2 On Your Side has been reporting on the big races in Buffalo and Erie County, including the race for Buffalo Mayor and Erie County Sheriff and Comptroller, there are a lot of other races on Tuesday's ballot.

By our count, there are races in 29 municipalities in Erie County this year. Plus there are county-wide races. Some people are running unopposed.

The following is just a small sampling of the offices being elected this year in Erie County alone.

In Lackawanna, three city council seats are up for grabs. Voters in the City of Tonawanda will elect a mayor and four members to city council. Amherst has a contested town supervisor's race, and two council seat races and a town justice race. And, there's also a contested town supervisor's race in the Town of Hamburg this year. Voters there will also vote on two council seats, the town justice position, and the superintendent of highways position.

And, you may have noticed results came in faster than they used to on primary night in June. That's because there's a new way the county board of elections is allowing polling places to turn in their ballot counts. We talked to one of the election commissioners about that last week.

"We establish a location where a lot of the towns can go to and upload directly to us from one location instead of driving from Sardinia or Holland all the way here on Election Night to plug in the chips. We do it from a secure location, you know, outside of the board so they don't have to drive, you know, 40 minutes downtown which lead to results coming up as quick as ten o'clock in the primary," says Jeremy Zellner, Erie County Board of Elections Commissioner.

In Erie County, if you live in Alden there is a question for you to answer on the back of your ballot in addition to the five statewide ballot proposals. Voters in Alden will decide this year whether to increase the size of its town board from two council members to four council members.