Longtime Valley Community Association Executive Director to retire

Margaret 'Peg' Overdorf ends her career after serving the Valley and Old First Ward neighborhoods for 46 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the most well known faces in the Buffalo River community is getting ready to retire.

Margaret 'Peg' Overdorf will leave her post as the Valley Community Association's Executive Director at the end of September. Overdorf has been a driving force for advocacy and development in the Valley and Old First Ward neighborhoods for 46 years.

“It is with great Irish pride and heartfelt gratitude that we congratulate Peg for her unparalleled dedication and service to our staff, volunteers, partners, donors, and community over the last almost 50 years,” said Carolyn Lopez, president, VCA board of directors. “We wish her a long and well-deserved retirement!”

Some of her most notable accomplishments over the years include the takeover of the city-owned Father Carmichael Community Center, the building of the Geraldine Butler Senior Center, the Frank Pezzimenti Academic Center, the Valley Child Care Center, Buffalo Riverfest Park and the Tewksbury Lodge.

“It’s difficult to encapsulate in words all that Peg Overdorf is to this community,” said U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins. “Her compassion for the people she serves and persistence for the community she loves is like none other. Peggy is the force behind the re-birth of the Buffalo River and the rise of the neighborhood around it.”

Overdorf is credited with recognizing the potential of the Buffalo River and riverfront that eventually changed the trajectory of the entire Ohio Street area.

“From her selfless work improving childcare options in the Valley, pioneering work to reimagine Ohio Street, and her tireless efforts to spearhead the Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day Parade, Peg is a force of nature who has always worked for the betterment of our community,” said New York State Senator Tim Kennedy.