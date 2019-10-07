NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The closing credits will roll for the last time at Niagara Falls' only family-owned movie theater next month.

A Facebook post says the Four Seasons Cinema on Military Road where you can see the 'best for less' will close on or about Sunday, August 4.

To Our Valued Customers,

It is with heavy hearts we must announce the Four Seasons Cinema will be closing its doors forever on or about Sunday August 4, 2019. After years of steadily declining business, the great costs of keeping up with the technology of digital films and the increase of movie audiences consuming more content at home, we can no longer continue to tread water.

We sincerely appreciate all of your loyalty these many years and hope you have as many wonderful memories of our family theater as we do. Thank you to all of our employees. Thank you to our managers. Thanks most of all to you, our customers. We'd also like to give a very special thank you to our longtime manager Dan Chamberlin, who passed away in 2017. Dan was the man behind the curtain....the Wizard, if you will. He was the life-blood of our theater and is sorely missed.

We invite you to celebrate the Four Seasons Cinema with us for the next few weeks. If anyone has movie money or gift cards, we encourage you to use them as soon as possible. Stop in to see one last movie with your friends and family, or even just to say hi.

From our family to yours, thank you and goodnight.