Longtime East Side restaurateur easing back with sale of Mike's Lounge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of a 53-year-old bar/restaurant on Buffalo’s East Side is retiring this fall, but that doesn’t mean the place is closing.

Mike’s Lounge at 1343 Jefferson Ave. will get its third owner when Tommy Fluker departs in late October. Fluker bought the restaurant 11 years ago from the previous owner, who founded it in 1969.

The building has a long history in the neighborhood, operating in the '50s and '60s as the Jefferson Grille.