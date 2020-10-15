Longshed Building at Canalside complete

Latest addition to Buffalo's waterfront reflects the shipbuilding history of the site.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The newest attraction to Buffalo's burgeoning waterfront was unveiled to the public on Thursday.

A ceremony was held to mark the completion of the Longshed Building. The two-story, gabled-roof wood structure takes visitors back in time to the site's shipbuilding history dating back to the early 1800s.

The $5.1 million project stands at the north end of the Central Wharf at Canalside. It's a 4,400 foot structure that includes a main floor, a smaller mezzanine level, public bathrooms, roll-up entry doors and an exterior porch that overlooks the Canalside lawn.

"History is about to repeat itself at Canalside, with a building and a boat that are reminiscent of the ship building industry found at Buffalo's waterfront in the 1800s. The Longshed and packet boat building project will help history come alive for Canalside visitors who are excited to learn more about the significance of the Erie Canal and its terminus," said Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation Chairman Robert Gioia.

Still under construction, the packet boat will be relocated to the Commercial Slip, where the Buffalo Maritime Center will make it available to tourists interested in learning more about the history and importance of the Erie Canal.

Once the packet boat is done, the Longshed will become a year-around hall that can be used for educational and historical programming by cultural organizations or to host large public gatherings.