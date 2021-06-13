Long lost class ring returned to Lackawanna octogenarian

Thanks to the dedication of a Lackawanna native, whose career made her well suited for sleuthing, a decades long mystery is solved.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — After her parents had passed away, Mary Jo Orzech of Brockport made several trips back to her native Lackawanna last year go through her parents’ belongings.

In the drawer of her father’s dresser in her parents’ room, she discovered a ring belonging to a member of the Lackawanna High School class of 1955.

The gold ring with a blue stone had the faded initials ELD on the inside of it, and the only certainty that existed was that it did not belong to anyone in the family.

Returning the Ring

For more than a year Orzech dedicated herself to finding the ring’s rightful owner and returning it to them.

As a librarian at the SUNY College at Brockport Orzech was well suited to begin the research.

She reached out to the Lackawanna Public Library to see if they had a class of 1955 yearbook that might yield some clues. They did not.

She contacted Lackawanna High School but, because it was closed due to the pandemic, it presented another roadblock in her search.

More recently, however, she was able to get in touch with Susan Palumbo, the Lackawanna High School librarian, whom she calls “the real hero” in all of this.

Palumbo was able to retrieve a 1955 yearbook and confirm that among the members of the Lackawanna High School class of 1955 was Eugene Darmstedter.

Armed with that information, and her researching skills, Orzech was able to confirm that Darmstedter, now in his 80s, was still living in Lackawanna.

More Important than The Mystery

It’s still a mystery as to how Orzech’s father came to be in possession of the ring and how long ago.

Eugene Darmstedter was a Lackawanna firefighter who worked out of firehouse #3 on South Park Avenue.

This was just steps away from a tavern which was owned by Orzech’s father and uncles and was a popular gathering spot for the firefighters from Firehouse #3 when coming off their shifts.

It was also close to the Orzech home.

Whether the ring was left in the bar or dropped in the parking lot and turned in by a patron or came into her father’s possession under numerous of other possible scenarios, Orzech can only speculate, and because her father is now gone all of that might just remain a mystery.

More importantly though, according to Orzech, was that she was able to contact a member of his family and arrange for its return.

Eugene Darmstedter, due to health issues, no longer leaves his home.

However, Orzech has arranged to return the ring instead to his grandson, Tony Darmstedter, who will take it to his grandfather