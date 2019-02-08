BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was asked Friday about comments from Congressman Tom Reed on Thursday who called the condition of the I-90 through the Seneca Nation "deplorable," and put the state on written notice that the road is deficient and the state will be liable for any injury accidents.

Hochul acknowledged that she wants the road fixed and added, "the motorists who travel the thruway deserve better. We are working this out with the Seneca Nation to make sure we have access to a road that is going through their property."

A statement from the Seneca Nation of Indians on Thursday said, "The Seneca Nation has regularly approved resolutions that provide for routine maintenance of roadways that cross our territories, but the repair work needed on these roads goes far beyond routine maintenance."

Hochul said Friday there has been a "log jam" in working out an agreement with the Senecas over access to the road, but said she hopes things are resolved very soon.

The Lieutenant Governor would not detail what she meant by "log jam" but the state and Seneca Nation continue to be at odds over $255 million dollars in casino payments that an arbitration panel ruled the Seneca Nation has to pay New York.