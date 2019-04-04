BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of Buffalo's Larkinville neighborhood continues with some new apartments and restaurant space.

What used to be the "Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company Warehouse" is now home to the AP Lofts at Larkinville.

The building features 147 loft-style apartments renting between $800 and $1,200.

At Thursday's ribbon cutting ceremony, Erie County Legislator Barbera-Miller Williams described how much this development means to the community.

"This was an area that was forgotten. Thank goodness for the redevelopment of Larkinville because what that did was it spurred economic development, not only here in Larkinville, but it's also going to spur economic development throughout our community."

The building also features garage parking, laundry and fitness facilities, and a farm-to-table restaurant.