BUFFALO, N.Y. — The old nunnery located at 138 Locust Street is bursting with colors and creativity.

It's home to Locust Street Neighborhood Art Classes, but it's about more than just drawing and painting. Within the walls, they are creating opportunity and celebrating a sense of belonging.

For the past 60 years, the people behind the non-profit have offered free classes for anyone who wants to take them. It's kids and adults connecting with their creative sides, and each other.

"We're kind of a staple, an anchor in the community, said Rachelyn Noworyta, executive director of the nonprofit. "Everyone who comes here is so welcoming and non-judgmental of others. And once you walk through those doors, everything is shed and you're just allowed to be and create. We believe that art should be accessible and shouldn't just be for people with money or talent."

Those who walk through the doors can try their hand at everything from photography to animation to ceramics. It doesn't matter what level of expertise you have. Some participants come to develop their talent, others are just getting started.

Digital photography teacher Darron Whitsett used to take the classes as a kid. Today, when he's not running his own photography and graphic design business, he's helping students embrace their creative sides and dig deep to find their passions.

"As a kid I didn't know any different, Whitsett said. "I just liked being here. As an adult, now I realize how valuable it was because being able to tell people or teach people...it doesn't feel like a job."

Locust Street Neighborhood Art Classes runs on donations, private funding and grants. In fact, many people in the community collected money to buy the building years ago.

The annual Locust Street Art Show is Saturday June 22 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the art center at 138 Locust Street. It will feature hundreds of artworks created by students during the fall 2018 and spring 2019 sessions, along with pieces from the group's permanent collection.

Locust Street Art We can't wait to celebrate our 59th Annual Art Show! 🌟 THIS SATURDAY!

