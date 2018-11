NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - One lucky woman from Lockport is walking away with some serious cash!

Barbara K. hit the major jackpot on Monday, October 22 at the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino, when she won $360,029.45 on the Monopoly Hot Slot machine.

Barbara says that she and her husband of 60 years plan to use the money to move to a smaller home.

