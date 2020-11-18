x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Lockport woman killed in head-on crash in Pendleton

State Police were called out to Beach Ridge Road in Pendleton shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Credit: Associated Press

PENDLETON, N.Y. — A Lockport woman is dead following a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Pendleton.

State Police say they responded to the accident on Beach Ridge Road shortly after 1 p.m.

Troopers say a Ford pickup was traveling westbound passing a vehicle when it lost control and collided with an eastbound Honda Pilot. 

The driver of the Honda, Peggy Ann Shea-Robichaud, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, Alexander Maldiner, 18, was taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Related Articles