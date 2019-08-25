BUFFALO, N.Y. — Troopers have now identified the victim who was killed in a two vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Darien in Genesee County.

It happened shortly after 3 P.M. at Sumner and Harlow roads.

Shirley Bane, 68, of Lockport was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police say Bane failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the other car on its passenger side. Occupants of the car Bane hit were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

