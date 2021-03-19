Lockport woman arrested for alleged elder abuse

Karen Edwards faces three felony charges relating to allegedly taking money from, and in one instance, physically assaulting, the victim.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff says a 51-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an elder abuse investigation.

Karen Edwards was arrested on several charges relating to the investigation that took place in the town of Lockport. The sheriff says Edwards allegedly stole money from the victim, and in one incident, physically assaulted the victim, injuring them.

Edwards, who is of Lockport, faces charges of assault in the second degree, identity theft in the first degree, and grand larceny in the third degree. All of these charges are class D felonies in New York State.