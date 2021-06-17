Lockport teen drowns in Town of Pembroke

Jacob C. Minnick, 18, of Lockport was declared dead at the scene after his body was found shortly before 6 p.m., the Genesee County Sheriff's Office said.

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that happened Thursday afternoon in the Town of Pembroke.

Jacob C. Minnick, 18, of Lockport was declared dead at the scene after his body was found shortly before 6 p.m.

A call was received at 3:46 p.m. about a person who had gone missing in Tonawanda Creek at Indian Falls. A person had jumped into the water there but had not resurfaced.

Several people nearby went into the water in an attempt to find the person before rescue teams from the City of Batavia and the Alden fire departments arrived on the scene.