LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lockport police say a 15-year-old student was arrested after making a fake bomb threat to Lockport High School on Monday morning.

Police say at 8:56 a.m. Monday, police along with several agencies responded to the high school for a bomb threat.

Law enforcement agencies searched not only Lockport High School but also North Park Middle School and Lockport High School West due to the context of the message.

After a search of all three buildings, it was determined that the threat was not credible and all buildings were safe.

Police arrested a 15-year-old student, and he was charged with making a false report in the first degree.