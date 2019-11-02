LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Rail Yard Skate Park's prime is in its past. That Lockport skate park is more than a decade old and falling apart, but it may see new life if one group gets what they want.

On Sunday, one group put ideas into action during a special meeting. The members know the repairs will cost thousands of dollars.

That's why they got in touch with the Tony Hawk Foundation, which has a new partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson, Junior Foundation called Built to Play. It offers public skate park grants of up to $250,000 in matching funds.

RELATED: Group pushes for repairs or a new Lockport skate park

The group says it will start meeting every month to establish a plan to reach that goal.

They are also seeking community support,not just from the skating community but from anyone who may be willing to offer their time to support the project.