Lockport scarecrow contest

The City of Lockport is hosting a scarecrow contest with prizes for the best scarecrows from local businesses.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Are you a master when it comes to building scarecrows?

The City of Lockport is hosting a scarecrow contest with prizes for the best scarecrows from local businesses.

People participating must reside in the City of Lockport and fill out a registration form that can be found here.

Scarecrows must also be built anytime between October 8 - October 14, and voting by the public will commence on October 15 and goes until October 27. Winners will be announced on the 29.

The categories people will vote on is

Scariest

Most Creative

Kid Built

Overall Best

There can only be one winner per category, per scarecrow.

Other rules include

Scarecrow body can be stuffed with any material.

Scarecrow scenes must be between 3ft tall and 10ft tall.

Scarecrow must have a body, head, and arms.

Kid entries must be 50% involvement of kids help.

No obscene, political, or overly violent scarecrows.

Get creative and have fun.