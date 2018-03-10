LOCKPORT, NY-- Lockport is getting a good-sized chunk of money to revitalize its downtown.

Lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul was in Lockport Wednesday to announce a $10 million grant for Lockport as part of the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

It's going to help re-develop empty buildings, make it easier to walk or bike around, and create downtown housing.

"There's still a few loose teeth when you look along the architecture, and some facades that need some sprucing up, a little tender loving care. I think that sends a strong message when you have entire blocks that are up to their full potential and have people not just living upstairs but vibrant breweries and distilleries and retail shops down below. That telegraphs to people, it's a community that's come back," said Lt. Governor Hochul.

Jamestown and Olean have both received these grants in the past.

