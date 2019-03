LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Abigail Salas, 15, was last seen leaving the public library, and police say she may be in danger.

She was seen wearing a maroon hoodie, black pants, purple shoes (Crocs), and red-rimmed glasses.

She is about 5'5" tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If you know where she is, you should call Lockport Police at (716) 433-7700.