Lockport Police say missing child, mom have been located

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lockport Police say a mother and her six-year-old daughter, the subjects of a parental abduction investigation, have been located.

Six-year-old Lillith Winters and her mother, 28-year-old Felicia Winters went missing Friday night from Hamilton Dr. in the city. Police say Felicia Winters does not have custody of the child.

No information was given as to where or when the two were found. There is also no word at this time whether Winters will face any charges in connection with the incident.