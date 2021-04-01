Lockport pediatric dentist pleads guilty to sexual offense involving minor

Louis Surace pleaded guilty to an attempted criminal act against a child in the first degree and has been sentenced to five years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced Monday that a prominent pediatric dentist will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to a sexual offense involving a minor.

Louis Surace, of Lockport, pleaded guilty to attempted criminal act against a child in the first degree on September 15, 2020, and has been sentenced by a judge to spend five years in prison, followed by 15 years of post-release prison sentence.

The charge Surace pled guilty to is a class C violent sex offense in New York, and in violation of NY State Penal Law section 110 and 130.50.

2 On Your Side previously reported that in 2019, the New York State Police and the Niagara County District Attorney confirmed that an alleged victim came forward with accusations against Surace. The alleged abuse was said to have occurred between 2013 and December 2018.