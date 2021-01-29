Lockport on the edge of development discovery

Private investors are taking notice of downtown Lockport, just as they did in Buffalo's Larkin District and North Tonawanda's Webster Street.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Private investors are taking notice of downtown Lockport, just as they did in Buffalo's Larkin District and North Tonawanda's Webster Street.

Recent developments include renovating a century-old post office building, turning the Tuscarora Club into a boutique hotel and creating 80 apartments at the former Harrison Radiator complex.