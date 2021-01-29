Lockport on the edge of development discovery

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Private investors are taking notice of downtown Lockport, just as they did in Buffalo's Larkin District and North Tonawanda's Webster Street.
Recent developments include renovating a century-old post office building, turning the Tuscarora Club into a boutique hotel and creating 80 apartments at the former Harrison Radiator complex.
"The bones are there," said Susan Langdon, executive director, Niagara County Industrial Development Agency. "Lockport's downtown is probably under-appreciated as a development location, but people are now starting to get it."