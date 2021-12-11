Parade in Lockport honors 11-year-old crash victim

One year ago, MacKenzie was killed in a car crash while walking along Rapids road in Niagara County.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — 11-year-old MacKenzie Kulesza is described by her father as a one-of-a-kind kid.

"MacKenzie was my heart and soul," Tony Kulesza said.



One year ago Friday, MacKenzie was killed in a car crash while walking along Rapids road in Niagara County. This being the first year he spent without his daughter, Tony said at first he didn't want to do anything to mark the occasion.

"I am going to hide in bed all day, with today day being the day we took her off life support,” he continued.

However, with a little push from loved ones, Tony created a community parade in MacKenzie’s honor. More than 200 people gathered at the Rapids Volunteer Fire Company to walk to the scene of the accident and back.

Some people were on foot with glow sticks, others were on floats draped in light, all with the purpose of brightening the dark night in her honor.

"She touched so many people, and I want to keep her memory alive. I made that decision as long as I’m on this earth, every year we are going to do events in her name," Kulesza said.

"Make sure you give all your kids an extra hug tonight, do it in MacKenzie's name please, you just never know," he said.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office last year, four other girls, with their ages ranging from 9 to 14 years old, were also walking along the road at the time.